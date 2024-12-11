'The goal is to get you out there on your own': How the Salvation Army Helped a Navy Veteran Rebuild His Life

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many people know the Salvation Army for this bells ringing at local grocery stores. But where does your money go? News5's Piper Vaughn spoke with one veteran who shares the impact of the Salvation Army.

"I had no future for lodging or tenancy anywhere. It helps pay for the lodging, the building, the rents they pay, and they also provide food," said Robin Bullock, a Navy veteran.

For the past couple of years, Robin Bullock has been able to call the apartment behind his door home.

It wasn't that long ago that this Navy veteran was homeless.

That's when he started looking for help.

"I reached out to the Salvation Army. They interviewed me and provided me with transitional housing. I was there for 18 months, and while you're there, they give you classes to attend."

"One class a week is group therapy with other veterans living on the property, and another meeting a week is with the case manager to go over your progress. The goal is to get you out there on your own," he tells News5.

He says without things like Colorado Gives Day and those iconic red kettles...

"I would still be living in my car. It's not just people—they help veterans. They provide an escape route from the endless cycle of homelessness. I didn't want to see myself living in my car at 70 years old. I wanted a roof over my head and a stable environment."

Robin tells me now that he is back on his feet, he can do the things he enjoys.

"I'm learning how to paint, I'm taking guitar lessons, and I'm taking up paddleball."

On this day of giving, that extra change could make a difference for people in our community.

Watch the full story above.





