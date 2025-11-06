Teller County Cares Food Initiative to host food drive Friday at Woodland Park Walmart

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — As food insecurity continues to grow with the ongoing government shutdown, one community is coming together to attempt to lighten the load.

In Teller County, the Teller County Cares Food Intiative will be hosting a food drive at the Woodland Park Walmart on Friday. From 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Teller County Commissioners and Municipal Leaders will be on site to help collect donations and talk with community members.



Watch our previous coverage about the Teller County Cares Food Initiative from October

As we have previously reported, Teller County leaders and community partners began the Teller County Cares Food Initiative as a result of the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States.

In October, we talked with Commissioner Dan Williams, who stated that the need for food assistance is great in Teller County. Roughly 10% of the 30,000 residents, or 3,000 people, relied on food stamps or SNAP.

Funding for the food assistance program lapsed at the end of October, and questions remain on how partial funding will be distributed to recipients.

Now the community, with the help of community leaders, are working to create solidarity and raise as many food donations as possible for the various food pantries and banks in the county, seeing increased demand.

The county is asking for the following items.

Teller County Government

Following the food drive, commissioners plan to receive a check to help ongoing efforts for the initiative at the Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Woodland Park.

