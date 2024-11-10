Supporting Veterans: Job Placement Program Helps Ease Transition to Civilian Life Ahead of Veterans Day

Chad Miller is the founder of Performance Solutions Group and PSG Jobs Veteran Placements. A veteran himself, Chad says he's using what he learned from his experiences to help others.

"I came out and had a little bit of a struggle. Then I started this company, and so I try to marry my two experiences. I'm an expert at military and military transition. And I'm also an expert in truck and tire dealers. So I put those two together, and I try to help military veterans find meaningful employment in this industry."

He explains why the transition to civilian life can be challenging.

"The pace of life is a lot quicker in the military, and things are going to be a lot different for them in the civilian world. So they don't know what's coming for them, what to expect. You know, expectations on work ethic—they also need help with resumes and police and how civilians operate versus how the military operates. It's a little more harsh and not as friendly in the military world. And so you have to understand, when they go into the civilian world, that it's a new walk of life, and things are going to be different, and we try to prepare them for what to expect," he said.

Army veteran Jason Rodriguez says he is applying what he learned while serving in the military to find success in his new career as a civilian.

"The transferable skills that I was able to take over to brokers was my eight years of experience within the military. Being able to understand certain things with certain trucks and what would be the cause of why this truck broke down, and kind of being able to take that experience from the Army and bring it over."

For more information about the PSG job placements, click here.

Click here for veteran resources in Colorado.

