Sub-zero temperatures close and delay many Colorado schools "most dangerous temperatures all year"

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We’ve been telling you about the extreme cold temps outside. Tuesday morning, the worst of it is here. Many schools have already been delayed or canceled.

As far as the big three… D49 is canceled Tuesday. D11 and D20 are on 2-hour delays.

I met with David Nancarrow. He’s the spokesman for D49. I’m told the district covers 133 square miles and that a lot of prep is needed to get the schools ready. Also, students and staff must travel long distances to get to school.

On days like today, Nancarrow says it’s all just not safe. "Really we want to balance safety on top of everything as we are making a call on a either snowy day or cold days. We’re seeing right now. These are likely the most dangerous temperatures that we’ve experienced so far this winter season."

D49 canceled school earlier on Monday. Nancarrow says their decision to close ahead of time was based on reliable forecast data. He says he knows parents appreciate the advance notice.

Hopefully, you can stay inside today. If you do have to go out, don’t forget to bundle up! Frostbite can happen in just minutes. Be sure to not leave any of your skin exposed to stay warm. That means a jacket, hat, scarf, gloves- all essential today.





