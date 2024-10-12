Watch Now
Seeking Solutions

Actions

Stratmoor Hills Fire Department Hosts Open House

The open house was to help the local community learn about public safety.
Screenshot 2024-10-12 at 4.38.06 PM.png
Piper Vaughn, KOAA
Photo of a firefighter monitoring a car burn
Screenshot 2024-10-12 at 4.38.06 PM.png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department invited the community to an open house Saturday to learn about safety and to see several demonstrations like car burns, fire extinguishers and how the Jaws of Life are used to rescue people who are trapped in crashed cars.

News5 spoke with Fire Chief Shawn Bittle about the importance of community preparedness.

"Throughout my entire career, I've never responded to an emergency call and had someone come up to me at their house fire and say, 'We’ve been planning on this house fire for the last three weeks.' You know, it's an accident," he said.

The population is growing in the area, and Chief Bittle tells us that’s creating some new challenges.

"Our apartment complexes are going up everywhere. So with those numbers of people come elevated numbers of emergencies. We have to be prepared for that and be ready for the situation," he said.

Watch the full story above to hear from community members about the importance of fire saftey.



Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado

In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community