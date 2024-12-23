South Academy and I25 roadwork progress report, work expected to continue through early spring 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to take a look at an ongoing construction project that could impact your travel on I-25.

The big Military, Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement project or "MAMSIP" is happening. This work will continue up until early 2026.

The work is being completed near Fort Carson. That's who the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, hopes to benefit from this project. CDOT is working mainly on I25 above South Academy Blvd.

El Paso County is also working on South Academy below the interstate.

Crews are working on finishing the widening of South Academy and putting up sound walls. Next, crews will work on things like drainage and lighting.

I talked with Amber Shipley, the spokeswoman for CDOT. She tells me about more closures that are expected, and why some work has to wait.

“We can continue to expect some of these closures through mid-January for these punch list items and then we’ll have a couple of things that will have to be completed in the spring once pouring concrete and working with asphalt really needs to be done during warmer temperatures.”

Crews expect to have things wrapped up here by early 2026, weather-dependent.





