Six-month impact to Motor Way bridge due to construction- Project manager with why the work is needed.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We have a road closure to let you know about that will be in place for quite some time. It's the Motor Way bridge between South Nevada Ave. and Tejon St. in Colorado Springs.

A project manager with the City of Colorado Springs says access from South Nevada Ave. will be impacted for the next six months. Taking a closer look, The city sent out this map of the closure and detour route below. You can see the closure between South Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street.

Crews say the problem with that bridge is a big bump they want to repair. They will be installing a new bridge deck as well as replacing slabs at the edge of the bridge. They want to address that, as well as some other concerns.

Ryan Phipps is the Capital Improvements Manager with the City of Colorado Springs. he says they are "being proactive and while we do have construction in the area, we are going to be doing some bridge maintenance in order to address that potential void and to replace any concrete that needs replacing in that area, and doing some preventative bridge maintenance."

Some of the work will be done by the end of the year, but again the bridge will be closed for the next six months. Businesses along Motor Way will be accessible only from the west side off Tejon Street.

This bridge work is separate from the nearby nine-million-dollar project to improve the intersection ramps around South Nevada Ave. and I-25. Phipps tells me about the progress on that. "The next phases that you will see are the signal rebuilds at Brookside signal rebuild Ramona and signal rebuild at Saint Elmo, and then once those are all complete, CDOT will come through, and will have the scheduled overlay of South Nevada, so overall progressing south with these improvements."





