Silver Key Senior Services is launching help seniors in our community this Holiday season

Silver Key Senior Services is launching their Bountiful Pantry food drive to help seniors in our community.

All donations will go directly to Silver Key’s Food Assistance Programs, which serve thousands of seniors annually.

Shrrley Hawkins and her husband are seniors who are raising their two grandchildren. She says the food drives allow food to be on the table when her family is struggling.

“It helps us, you know, because we run into snags every once in a while, and they have some very good food.”

She discusses the impact these food drives have on her and her family.

“I come here, and the people are nice. They have fresh food, and the stuff that they have really comes in handy at certain times of the month when you don’t have provisions. I’m sure people have other allowances, but then they run into a time when it gets really tight. The necessities that this place has help them out quite a bit to get through the month,” she said.

We spoke with the President and CEO of Silver Key. He says even though these food drives are taking place during the holiday season, their outreach goes beyond the end of the year.

“People don’t necessarily have all their food security solved just during Thanksgiving. So we really are available to accept donations of food throughout the entire year,” he told News5.

One of the most needed non-perishable items include:

- Peanut butter

- Macaroni & cheese

- Canned tuna & chicken

- Cereal

- Pancake mix

- Cooking spray

- Canned fruit & vegetables

- Pork & beans

- Pasta & sauce

- Boxed meals

- Rice

- Pet food

From November through December, local grocery stores will collect non-perishable food items. These donations will help older adults have access to meals this holiday season.

Participating stores include:

- King Soopers, 9225 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

- Safeway, 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

In addition to drop-offs at these locations, Silver Key's year-round food pantry, located at 1625 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916, will also be accepting donations Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Watch the full story above.





