Salvation Army in Colorado Springs Faces $1 Million Shortfall, Urges City for Help

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs is facing a critical financial shortfall, putting the future of its emergency family services at risk.

Later today, the organization’s leadership will appear before City Council to ask for up to $1 million in emergency funding. Without it, they say their Family Hope Center may be forced to scale back or shut down entirely.

The Family Hope Center, which costs about $1.6 million annually to operate, provides temporary shelter and wraparound services to local families in crisis. In 2024, it served 277 families and helped 133 of them move into permanent housing.

Major Stephen Ball, who oversees Salvation Army operations in the region, said the organization is actively exploring all avenues for financial support, including private donors, grants, and partnerships. But with the new fiscal year beginning in October, he emphasized that time is running out.

“It’s a very clear message. We are looking for a way to stay put in these great services.”

The Salvation Army has served El Paso County for more than 130 years, but leaders say the current financial challenges are among the most serious in recent memory.

We will continue to follow this story.

