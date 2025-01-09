Round two of the snow near Monument hill- commute to Denver on I25 is affected- look at AM conditions

MONUMENT, CO — We want to check in with you on the north side of Colorado Springs. That's because snow is expected to affect the commute to Denver via I25 Thursday. While snow may not be falling in southern Colorado Springs, it certainly is up here.

We noticed the roads started to get more snow-packed and icy just north of Interquest and I25 in Colorado Springs. If your travel plans take you north on I25 to Denver on Thursday, give yourself some extra time. Visibility is low because of blowing snow and wind.

Off-ramps and on-ramps seem to be extremely slick north of Colorado Springs. Side streets are also still almost completely snow-packed and icy. We don't want this bad weather area to sneak up on you. Especially because conditions look wildly different here than it does in central Colorado Springs.

In between live reports, we noticed an accident on northbound I-25 behind us, off exit 161. That was about 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Colorado Sate Patrol responded.

As far as snow plows, we noticed several of them going back and forth up I-25 here all morning. Despite the work, snow continues to accumulate on the road.

As a reminder, be sure to bundle up if you have to go out today. Gloves, hats, and scarves are a must-have Thursday. Frostbite can kick in fast, so be sure to stay warm! Having an emergency kit in your car is also essential.





