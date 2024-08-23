Resources available for veterans in Colorado Springs, panel held Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our area veterans have unique challenges and needs when they retire from the military, such as starting new careers and navigating health care. Friday, people committed to helping our veterans got together to let our veterans know about the resources available to them.

A panel held Friday at Library 21c in Colorado Springs allowed veterans to listen to opportunities available to them, as well as ask questions.

Kenneth Richardson served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He says he wasn't aware of this panel discussion until he saw our broadcast.

"The news came on, and I was like 'I need to go there,'" said Richardson.

He tells us this panel helped him understand the benefits he can receive.

"It's not just one subject, but a lot of benefit subjects out there that affect veterans and definitely effect me so I can go ahead and make arrangements to get that extra benefits," said Richardson.

Mount Carmel's Executive Director, Bob McLaughlin, says events like Friday shed light on the resources available to veterans right in their backyard.

"When you bring organizations together, both public and private in a place like Library 21c to provide resources and information, (it) is critical," said McLaughlin.

Friday's message for veterans, know what services are available, know how to access those benefits, and don't wait to sign up for those benefits.

If you missed the panel or want to know what resources are available, you can watch it below:

Resource panel for veterans





