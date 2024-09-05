Public meeting tonight for rezoning proposal in Briargate, give comments and ask questions here

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Thursday, people in the Briargate area will have a chance to voice their concerns about a proposed zoning change in the neighborhood. Last month, we told you about a Colorado Springs man who reached out to us concerned about the Church at Briargate wanting to re-zone the church's land from agricultural use -- to mixed-use. He says that re-zoning would create a traffic nightmare where he lives.

"Mixed use" means the land could be used to develop homes, retail space, or other commercial uses. This is one of those neighborhoods with only a couple ways in and out. That public meeting is Thursday, 9/5/24 at Church at Briargate. Things start at 6:00 p.m. and should wrap up around 7:30 p.m.

The church is on Otero Avenue in Colorado Springs, near Briargate Parkway and Voyager Parkway. Anyone can attend, voice their concerns, and learn more about the proposal. People we talked to say it's crucial for their neighbors to voice their concerns. Brian Fasterling tells us this isn't the first time a proposal has come in for the area.

"We have been through this before when there was a proposal on the north side of this neighborhood both the planning department and planning commission and the council basically basically all told us to get lost. They had absolutely no interest in our citizen input. They wanted what they wanted at our expense we cannot allow that to happen again."

If you can't make it in person but want to share your comments, don't worry. I did some digging and found out you can email your questions and comments. We'll keep an eye on this and let you know if the proposal is approved.





