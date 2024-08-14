Watch Now
Seeking Solutions

Actions

Public invited to information session about safety project for Garden of the Gods

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has asked for the public to attend a public meeting on a project to improve safety at Garden of the Gods.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — A public information session will be taking place at Coronado High School on Wednesday on an upcoming project expected to break ground soon.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS), in collaboration with Colorado Springs Utilities, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Office of Accessibility will be hosting the meeting over safety improvements going to be made at Garden of the Gods park.

The project plans to install 8,000 feet of new waterlines and nine fire hydrants to improve park safety and wildfire mitigation.

The project is also planning to add a fully accessible parking lot and ADA trails in the Central Garden.

The meeting will be taking place in the Coronado cafeteria between 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
___



Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report

Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App