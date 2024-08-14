Public invited to information session about safety project for Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — A public information session will be taking place at Coronado High School on Wednesday on an upcoming project expected to break ground soon.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS), in collaboration with Colorado Springs Utilities, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Office of Accessibility will be hosting the meeting over safety improvements going to be made at Garden of the Gods park.

The project plans to install 8,000 feet of new waterlines and nine fire hydrants to improve park safety and wildfire mitigation.

The project is also planning to add a fully accessible parking lot and ADA trails in the Central Garden.

The meeting will be taking place in the Coronado cafeteria between 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

