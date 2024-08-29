"Pretty Unmanagable" Labor Day traffic heats up- Fuel prices down, travel forecast nubers up

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Labor Day weekend is almost here. Thankfully, if anyone is driving this holiday weekend, they're going to be paying less at the pump. Fuel experts say drivers can expect the lowest Labor Day prices on gas since 2021 this weekend.

But, if you're leaving today or tomorrow, INRIX says you can expect to deal with the worst of the traffic. Let's take a closer look; Inrix is a traffic tracking company. Their experts say to avoid the roads on Thursday and Friday between one pm and eight pm. That's when they expect to see the bulk of the traffic. So, if you're planning on leaving in the coming days, hopefully, you can hit the road outside of those times, or be prepared for some delays.

As far as your trip back home goes, INRIX says Monday is when traffic will be at its worst. If that's when you're heading back, try to avoid the roads between eleven am and eight pm.

I wanted to know your plans for this Labor Day weekend so I posted in the Colorado Day Trips and Destinations group on Facebook. Rama is going to visit the Grand Canyon. Al is headed to Paradise Cove and the balloon festival. Nancy is going all the way to Alaska for her honeymoon. We also heard from locals hitting the roads, and staying put.

"Pretty unmanageable with all the construction and it seems like every time they finish one bit of construction they start another and it's just more and more inconvenient to travel constantly."

If your plans take you to the airport, a TSA spokesperson says they are expecting an 8.5% increase in travelers over last year, and Friday will be the busiest day at the airport.

I also reached out to Peak Rent a Car- they say they're sold out for this weekend because of the holiday.





