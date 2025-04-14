Pre-applications for temporary emergency rental assistance open through Wednesday

COLORADO — If you've fallen behind on your rent or are facing eviction, the state is opening up another round of the 'temporary rental assistance' program.

The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has opened its next round of pre-applications for emergency rental assistance.

Those who are selected will be picked at random, then they will need to submit a full application. You can get up to seven months of rent, or $10,000.

Your income cannot exceed 60% of the median income of Colorado.

To apply, go online and search for "DOLA rent help," or click here. The website explains who qualifies and how the process works.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

