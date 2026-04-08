PPLD planning multiple Town Hall Meetings to discuss plans for rural areas

COLORADO (KOAA) — In May, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will host Town Hall Meetings in three rural Colorado towns: Palmer Lake, Cascade (Ute Pass), and Calhan.

During these meetings, PPLD will provide information about the state of the library district and introduce the new hybrid-access library concept to community members.

The hybrid-access model offers increased library hours outside the location's normal operating hours, expanding access and increasing library availability.

Attendees will also be asked to participate in a survey that rates PPLD's services, providing important feedback that will shape the district's plans for the future.

“The Library District is committed to continuously exploring ways to make our resources and services more accessible to the community and improving and expanding the services we offer."





“These meetings will give us an opportunity to discuss recent innovations in detail directly with our patrons and learn firsthand how they feel about these developments as well as what they want from their library.” Denise Abbott, PPLD chief communications & marketing officer.

Town Hall Meeting Schedule:



Palmer Lake Library Town Hall -

Wednesday, May 6, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Palmer Lake Town Hall (42 Valley Crescent St.)

Ute Pass Library Town Hall –

Monday, May 11, 10:30 – noon at Marcroft Hall (9105 Chipita Park Rd.)

Calhan Library Town Hall –

Wednesday, May 13, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Calhan Town Hall (556 Colorado Ave.)



You can register for the event and submit your questions on PPLD's website. Registration is required.

The question submission period for Palmer Lake opens on April 8, and on April 15 for Cascade and Calhan. Submissions will remain open for two weeks.

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