Police warn parents about dangerous apps that could put children at risk

FORT COLLINS — A police department in Colorado is warning parents about potentially dangerous apps that children may have downloaded to their phones or tablets.

The Fort Collins Police Department recently shared a social media post highlighting apps that could be associated with cyberbullying, online predators, sextortion, and other risks.

Some of these apps are designed to look innocent, but secretly hide concerning content. For example, the Calculator Percentage app appears to be a standard calculator but actually conceals photos, videos, and other content.

Fort Collins Police Department

Several other concerning apps identified by police include:

• Monkey: A live video chat app that connects users with random strangers worldwide

• Kik: An app that allows anyone to contact and direct message your child

• Ask FM: Encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions and is known for cyberbullying

• Skout: A location-based dating app where users under 17 aren't supposed to share photos, but children have been known to create profiles using fake ages

Susan Payne, the founder of Safe2Tell in Colorado, has previously discussed the dangers of these apps.

"It does happen that they have gone so far as getting someone to exchange photos, maybe sexually explicit photos then suddenly they are demanding financial payment in order not to contact all their friends," said Payne.

Police recommend several strategies for parents, including the following:



regular conversations with children about online activity

setting clear boundaries

understanding the platforms children use

ensuring children never share personal information online

