Picking up the damage following a storm in Pueblo Tuesday

PUEBLO — A storm hit Pueblo on Tuesday, leaving extensive damage and prompting a wave of community support.

On Tuesday, Vision Ministry Family Christian Church, which is located near Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street, is part of a complex where the roof blew off. The pastor tells News5 he is thankful no one was hurt.

Storm in Pueblo blows the roof off a church

Gina Martinez, who lives in Pueblo, shared how her family was impacted and the kindness of neighbors who stepped up to help. With trees down and their property damaged, the Martinez family is now seeking help to clean up the branches left from the brutal storm.

However, in the chaos, the community has rallied around them.

"A big shout out to my neighbors all the way next door who came and helped us try to get all these trees off cars. It was very appreciative and very touching for my mom, knowing that she just saw the community come together," said Martinez.

According to Black Hills Energy, some customers in Pueblo, primarily in the Belmont area, are still without power. To stay up to date on outages, visit the Black Hills Energy outage map.

The City of Pueblo says Public Works is working on cleanup as fast as possible. They ask that you be patient as they address damages at parks, in street ways and at other city-owned property in Pueblo.

If you have damages in your area, you are asked to call Pueblo Public Works at (719)553-2295.

