'Phone It Forward': A program by CSPD for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has launched its "Phone It Forward" program to raise awareness for survivors of sexual assault.
The "Phone It Forward" program is a campaign dedicated to providing phones to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Used and broken phones are collected from the community and redistributed among survivors.
CSPD partners with the 911 Cell Phone Bank to receive donated phones that will then be fixed, wiped, and repurposed. Phones that are too damaged will be recycled to keep e-waste out of local landfills.
There are five drop boxes located in the Police Operations Center lobbies and each substation across Colorado Springs, where community members can drop off donated phones.
Additionally, CSPD will be displaying a special teal patch on vehicles in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.
