Online hybrid school opened in Colorado Springs, unique for student-athletes

The new Hope Online Learning Academy drop-in site opened at Pinnacle Academy in Colorado Springs.

It's unique for student-athletes, where they can train and get academic help in person.

"It's always really cool and rewarding when you see a kid actually graduate that they may have never thought they could have done that or accomplish that," said the Pinnacle Academy director, Jackie Black.

Black is also the Youth National Team Coach for USA Weightlifting.

Pinnacle offers coaching and fitness mentorship for students, but it's not required.

"I have plenty of kids don't want anything to do with weightlifting or training and that's totally fine, we just offer this as an additional thing if that's something that they're interested in," said Black.

News5's Lindsey Jensen spoke with Kalei Juhl, who is a 2023 Hope graduate.

As a competitive weightlifter, Juhl said Hope gave him the flexibility to attend classes and train.

"I didn't have a lot of time to go to normal school while trying to pay for traveling and the gym," said Juhl.

Juhl said going on this non-traditional learning route helped him do better in school.

"I also have ADHD, so my head had trouble focusing in normal school," said Juhl. "I was able to pass a lot more classes than I was at traditional school trying to do that."

Hope Online is currently enrolling sixth through 12th-grade students struggling with traditional learning styles.

"If they have had different issues in a traditional school, but there's some mental health issues or just some behavioral issues or they just need a different group of friends, this is a great place for them to fit in," said the Hope Online Learning Academy founder, Heather O'Mara.

K-12 online enrollment surged after the pandemic and remains steady, according to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

There were 14 more online education options for K-12 students last school year compared in 2019, according to the CDE.





