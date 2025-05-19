Nonprofit spruces up communities while providing affordable housing through tiny homes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The nonprofit We Fortify uses a unique solution to help young adults at risk of homelessness: tiny homes.

The colorful homes are available for people aged 18 to 25 who need a little help getting back on their feet. We Fortify gives the young adults a two-year lease at $600 per month. Staff members also meet with residents weekly to teach them life skills, like cooking, budgeting, building a resume, and applying for jobs.

"We create an empowerment plan. We create short-term and long-term goals. We do quarterly assessments," said Claire Franco, Philanthropic and Operations Strategist with We Fortify. "They deserve to be proud of who they are as a human and to be able to see themselves have a bigger and brighter future."

The nonprofit is expanding its mission after receiving unanimous approval from Colorado Springs City Councilmembers in May to build another community of 18 tiny homes along North Prospect Road. The community will be modeled after the organization's first group of tiny homes on West Fountain Boulevard downtown.

Not only do at-risk young adults get access to cheaper rent, but neighbors living near the tiny home communities get to see the area come to life. Volunteers with We Fortify gather at the property every Friday to garden and spruce up the area.

“Just making this place pretty so that they feel like it’s special and that we care about them," said volunteer Terri Weber.

"I get very emotional about it, because it's been phenomenal to watch the growth of not just the community, but all the individuals that have passed through here. And it's just it feeds my soul," said volunteer Shawn Reynolds.





