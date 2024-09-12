Non-profit helps veterans with affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Silver Key is a non-profit that helps seniors with everyday things like clothes and food. Their clients, including veterans, have been asking for affordable housing help, so Silver Key decided to step up and make a change

James Brown, a Army Veteran described his emotions about affordable housing for Veterans in the Colorado Springs community.

“Sometimes you feel like you're treading water. But I mean, that's all you can do," he said. "It is particularly sad to see our families suffering that served this country.”

Annie Hewitt, the Director of Health and Wellness at Silver Key, says homeless veterans weigh heavily on our community.

"They've given so much to us, I think it's sad, quite frankly, that there are so many that have sacrificed so much and are going without that and basic needs going without things that they need just to live and and thrive and be happy like housing, food, transportation, connection," she said.

Silver Key hopes to change that.

Their housing apartments will hold 50 tenants, with more than 10 furnished apartments designated for homeless veterans over the age of 62.

The 13 veterans are set to get the keys to their new apartments in early October.







