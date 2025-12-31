New Year's Eve sobriety: Recovery expert shares advice for staying alcohol-free during holidays

DENVER — While New Year's Eve is a time of celebration, it can also be a challenging holiday for people recovering from addiction or trying to stay sober.

Tonya Wheeler, executive director of Advocates for Recovery Colorado, said the culture of drinking this time of year can add more pressure to an already stressful season. She said the recovery center often sees more people return to substance use during the holidays.

"We certainly normalize alcohol, and we don't talk about the consequences enough," said Wheeler, who is 35 years sober from drugs and alcohol. "Addiction is like any other disease. You have to continue to work toward the solution."

She said connection is the opposite of addiction, which is why the recovery center offers free peer support for people going through their own sobriety journey.

"I think it's time for us to normalize not being under the influence, instead of normalizing, 'Oh, everybody's drinking,'" she said. "The most common response I think we get when we say, 'No, I don't drink' is the question, 'Why?' As if that's abnormal."

Despite many holiday celebrations involving alcohol, more adults are choosing a different path.

A 2025 Gallup survey shows the percentage of U.S. adults who say they drink alcohol has fallen to a 90-year low at 54%. The poll shows young adults are reporting even less alcohol consumption, with 50% reporting they drink alcohol.

Gallup

The sober-curious trend is also turning into business ideas. Lovely Tea Shop in Aurora, which opened in October, has built a business around offering zero-proof beverages, like mushroom teas and kava root drinks. Owner Filipp Mirzakhanov said he made the conscious decision to live sober after his wife died from pancreatic cancer about six years ago.

"It's really important to have options like this," he said. "This is all to accommodate people that are going through their journey in life."

Wheeler said even people who are sober-curious may find power in finding a non-alcoholic alternative on New Year's Eve.

"Typically, people who don't have a problem never question whether they have a problem. So, that's the first thing, is that if you're questioning it, it could be worth just talking to somebody," she said.