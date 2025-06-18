New 'Safe Zone' for public transactions in Cañon City available to the public

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A new spot is available for residents of Cañon City to conduct public business, trades, or custody exchanges more safely.
Announced on social media on Tuesday, the Cañon City Police Department announced the "Safe Zone," which is right outside of the police department building along Justice Center Road.
The department says the area will be lit and under 24-hour video surveillance. There are two parking spots for the exchange labeled by signs, and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Along with the parking spots, there is a new call box that will allow quick access to law enforcement outside of regular business hours.
The goal of this service is to increase the agency's mission of "Service Excellence" by providing another public safety resource for the community.
