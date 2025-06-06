New Colorado law makes all firearm theft a felony regardless of gun price

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new Colorado law increases the penalty for gun theft to a felony, no matter the price of the stolen gun.

Governor Jared Polis signed HB25-1062 into law on Monday. The legislation makes all firearm theft a Class 6 felony, which carries a 12-18 month prison sentence, a mandatory one-year parole period, and fines ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

Under the previous law, the penalty for stealing a firearm that cost less than $2,000 was considered a misdemeanor or a petty offense.

Jeremy Manson, manager of Spartan Defense gun store in Colorado Springs, said the new law is a step in the right direction to crack down on gun theft.

"The penalty being based on the dollar amount of a gun is one of those things that doesn't make a lot of sense. A $200 gun can do just as much damage as a $7,000 gun," he said.

His shop was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary in Aug. 2024, where a group of people smashed a stolen car into the storefront and stole around 15 guns.

"I don't know that laws are going to fix it, like stealing a gun is illegal one way or the other... but it is one of those things that I think will make criminals think twice," said Manson.

State Senator Nick Hinrichsen, a Democrat representing Pueblo, was one of the prime sponsors of the bill. He released the following statement about the new law in a news release on Monday:

"Firearm theft of any kind increases the risk of violent crime for everyone, and we must do more to prevent such crimes before they occur. This bipartisan policy has been a multi-year effort, and I’m proud that this year we were able to get it across the finish line and see HB1062 signed into law." Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said from 2019 to 2023, an average of 3,512 firearms were stolen from private citizens each year in Colorado.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department said the new gun theft penalties "reflect an understanding of the serious threat our community faces when firearms get in the wrong hands."

