'My Pipes Froze!' What to do if it happens to you- Local plumber has do's and don'ts for frozen pipes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After that arctic blast, many of us feel like we're thawing out. For some of us, frozen pipes are literally thawing out right now at home. We want to let you know because they can burst, especially as temperatures climb.

We talked about leaving cabinets open and letting faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes before the freeze rolled in. But what happens if a pipe does burst?

Local plumbers I spoke with say first things first- shut off the water. Then, give a plumber a call. If you're in an apartment, give the office a call. While you wait for them to show up, try getting some of the water up with a wet vac, if you have one. Otherwise, try towels and fans.

I met with Nate's plumbing here in the Springs. Nathaniel Pena, the owner, showed me this video (below) of recent damages he saw on a call. This was all because of busted pipes here in Colorado Springs. I'm told damages like this can get very expensive.

Busted Pipes Damage

He also tells me something we all should avoid doing if our pipes freeze. "The worst thing you could possibly do if it does freeze is put heat directly on the pipe. A lot of pipes are made of older materials like brittle plastic, or older copper, and if you add direct heat you could make the problem a lot worse."

Pena adds that being present after a freeze is crucial for early detection. "Just because your pipes are frozen, don’t go out and get a hotel or be gone for a couple of days. Because, when things expand, they could possibly burst. So, after the freeze is when things can be the most dangerous."

And one more thing, if your pipes do burst. Don't forget to snap a few pictures of the damage. Your insurance may want them for a claim.





