Mt. Carmel's Salute to Heroes: Honoring and Supporting Pueblo Veterans

Mt. Carmel Veteran Services recently established themselves in Pueblo. Helping our city of heroes, they are celebrating three years of serving veterans in Pueblo.

The money being raised for Mt. Carmel at the fundraiser will stay in Pueblo.

"Why Pueblo? There are over 13,000 veterans that live in and around Pueblo. The city is working. The county is working. Other agencies are working, and we join other organizations to serve our veteran community. I think it's extremely important to fill those gaps," says Sal Katz, the Regional Operations Director for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Southern Colorado.

For Gregory Hammond, an Air Force and Army veteran, the services Mt. Carmel provides go beyond just this event.

"It's just nice to be accepted into the community again. You know, you fight so hard for everybody and to feel that appreciation by being able to accept the position with the community and being able to continue to serve your community. It's very humbling, and I'm very grateful," he said.

Using services at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, he was able to help build his resume after transitioning from active duty. Hammond hopes the money raised will help other veterans in Pueblo.

"I know Mt. Carmel is kind of brand new to the area, so events like this help spread the word and let them know that their services are here."

Mt. Carmel hopes to raise over fifty thousand dollars to help benefit veterans in our community.

