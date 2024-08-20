More Options Could Be Coming To The Pueblo Airport - Open House Tuesday, Learn About Options and Give Feedback

The City of Pueblo wants to hear from you about expanding services at the Pueblo airport. They tell us, right now, they're seeing a big drop in passengers. Last summer, the Pueblo airport saw about 300 passengers a month. F

Fast forward to this summer, the city says that number dropped down to less than 100 passengers a month. The city hopes a decrease in passengers will show that there is more of a need to get more airlines to come to Pueblo.

The public is invited today to learn more about the airlines wanting to come to the airport. People will get the chance to hear from five airlines. One of them will be chosen as a new option here at the Pueblo airport. They are Advanced Air, Boutique Air, Breeze Airways, Denver Air Connections, and Sky West Airlines.

From 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, the airlines are going to be talking about their proposals and answering your questions... So you can make an informed recommendation. I took a closer look into the current options here at the airport... And there's only one -- Southern Airways Express.

I spoke with Jennifer McCabe at the airport who lives in Rye about a new airline being available. “As a commuter, it would be pretty good to have flights getting in and out on weekdays so that you could do work there weren’t a lot of flights. So I scheduled meetings around it and if the flights late I have to reschedule all those meetings and all the people who I had there”

It's important to note that the Department of Transportation, not the city of Pueblo, will make the final decision on the airline selected... But the mayor’s office will be submitting a letter of support. So, again, your feedback is critical.





