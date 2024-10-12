Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

COLORADO SPRINGS — I counted seven school districts in our area, including Pueblo County and Woodland Park, that had non-credible school threats within the last month.

School District 49 implemented a new security policy to help ease the minds of parents and students when threats arise.

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Two student board members spoke up during discussion Thursday night.

"Not only would it make me feel safe but I can speak on behalf of the students i know, that we've had multiple days when there is a threat and half of the school does not show up and I know if we were able to instate these when there is a legible threat that we would be able to see a lot more attendance," said Catalina Case.

"Those that wish to do harm to others, they will find a way to make harm, however, any measure in place, especially in a presence of a credible threat toward a particular instance of this happening, i think that is positive," said Nikkos Clift.

D49's Director of Facilities and Operations, Dr. Lou Fletcher, said the metal detection tools would be deployed to help determine if threats are credible.

"These are no different than going to a Broncos game or a Nuggets game," said Dr. Fletcher.

Dr. Fletcher said metal detectors allow district security to quickly isolate any weapons before entering a school, "or at least give a deterrent, maybe somebody looks up and sees that we have the metal detectors and they turn around."

The number of reports in September broke the record, driven by a surge in school threats and safety concerns. That according to Safe2Tell.

Parents have reached out to me saying even non-credible threats have been taking a mental toll.

"If you're feeling it, many others are probably feeling it too, and just being able to talk openly with our children can really help them process that stress, same for parents too," said Dr. Marshal Ash.

Dr. Ash is a family psychiatrist at Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

"Being mindful of how much social media, how much media in general you're taking in, if you're spending excessive amount of time staying up late at night trying to look for more and more information, you may need to take a break," said Dr. Ash.

Dr. Ash recommends physical exercise, finding a hobby, getting enough sleep and eating well.

"If we are constantly stressed and exhausted, we're not going to have that reserve to be able to react when we do need to," said Dr. Ash.

Dr. Fletcher said depending on how successful the metal detection tools are, the district could invest more in the future.





