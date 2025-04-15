Manitou Springs fire matching up to $500 in wildfire mitigation, thanks to new grant

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Fire Department says thanks to a recent donation, they can match residents' fire mitigation efforts up to $500.

Known as the Resident Wildfire Mitigation Grant Match Program, it will provide homeowners matching funds for removing "hazardous vegetation and reducing wildfire risk around their homes".

Colorado State University / Colorado State Forest Service

Much of Manitou Springs is located in what is a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). According to the Colorado State University of Forestry, the WUI is anywhere that structures and other human development are near or intermingled with wildland vegetation.

The grant was made possible thanks to the Manitou Springs Community Foundation.

“Mitigation is one of the most effective tools in protecting lives and property from wildfires,” said Michael Willie, Lieutenant and Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator for MSFD. “This program empowers residents to take meaningful action before the fire season intensifies.”

The Manitou Springs Fire Department in line with standard wildfire mitigation practices, recommend residents try and create a defensible space within 30 feet of structures on their property.

Residents must follow a structured application and agreement process to qualify:



Select a licensed and insured tree company. Contractors must carry general liability insurance of at least $1 million and workers’ compensation coverage of at least $100,000.

Schedule a pre-work walkthrough with the chosen contractor and an MSFD representative.

Sign a stewardship agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities of the resident and the City of Manitou Springs.

Sign the official MSFD Wildfire Mitigation Cost-Share Agreement, detailing the scope of work.

After work is completed, the tree company will invoice both the homeowner and MSFD separately based on the agreed match amount. Homeowners will not be reimbursed if they pay the full amount up front.

The grant money is first-come, first-serve and does have an application process, so act fast.

For more information or to begin your application, you can click here. Not sure if your property needs mitigation? The department will help you evaluate your property and provide recommendations to schedule an appointment. Click here.

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.