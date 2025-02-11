Lane shifts on South Academy Blvd. for military access, mobility, and safety improvements - (MAMSIP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Tuesday we’re expecting to see another shift to the lanes of South Academy Blvd. The work is part of the military access, mobility and safety improvements project. If you drive through here often, be prepared for things to look a little different.

The MAMSIP project is near Fort Carson, on the south side of Colorado Springs. During this shift, lanes will be narrowed on the bridge over Highway 85. There’s also no merge area, so be prepared to stop if you’re trying to hop on Academy from 85.

Crews will be working on the outside lanes. That will allow them to install drainage pipes and work on a noise barrier.

CDOT says crews are going to be working very close to traffic. So, remembering the new move-over law is crucial for safety. Amber Shipley with CDOT tells me “That really helps provide a safer experience for anyone that’s sitting on the side of the road... we really appreciate you making it safe for them.”

I’m told the new shift will last through August of this year. There will be more shifts and closures coming your way. I’ll keep my eye on them and give updates when I find out more.





