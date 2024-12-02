Lane reduction on Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs starts Monday, aims to increase safety and compliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Helping you get out the door, we want to let you know about a construction project that starts Monday. It could potentially impact your morning commute.

The work is happening on Vickers Drive on the north side of Colorado Springs. Crews will be working on a lane reconfiguration there.

I talked with Eric Sieger, a spokesman for the City of Colorado Springs. He told me some good news- work should only take about a week to complete.

I’m told what prompted the work was two things.



First , existing lanes don’t meet city standards of 11 feet for lane width, according to the city. So, they’ll be widening those lanes.

Second, the current four-lane configuration has led to excessive speeding and related accidents.

So, the city is hoping to cut down on that by reducing Vickers Drive to one lane in each direction. I’m told the center turn lane will stay and that a buffer will be added for the bike lanes.

Since crews are reducing lanes, we wanted to know about any impact the new configuration could have on traffic. Todd Frisbee, a City Traffic Engineer on the project says travel times are not expected to be significantly impacted. He says most drivers will see an increase of about 10 seconds.





