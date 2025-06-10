Know Your Rights: Renter Rights Workshop hosted by the City of Colorado Springs on Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Behind on the rent and wondering what options you have? With many of us renting their homes here in Colorado Springs, you need to know what you are getting into, but also the rights you have as a Coloradoan.

The City of Colorado Springs wants to make sure you're in the know. Tuesday night, there will be an opportunity to attend a Renters' Rights Workshop for free.

The City of Colorado Springs tends to host one of these events every few months, and an attorney(s) will be on hand to answer questions about a few different topics. From the basics of your lease, accommodations, deposits, and repairs, you will leave with a little more knowledge and confidence to better navigate the rental industry.

"These presentations can help with in terms of people who are maybe facing eviction, understanding what the process looks like, or for a landlord having to be in the unfortunate position of evicting someone that they know what the process is as well," said Deborah Hamilton, an attorney who helps with the workshops.

If you would like to attend, it starts at 5:30 p.m. at the East Library on Union Avenue. To learn more and register for the Renter Rights Workshops, click here.

