Just how loud is the new Ford Amphitheater? (according to neighbors) - City council planning to meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We're following up on the noise complaints about the new Ford Amphitheater. We have heard from many of you in our newsroom about this, and we've learned people are taking their complaints to city council members Tuesday.

"It's like living near the railroad track and you know the train comes by every morning at two and whistles, you expect it. You're gonna be woken up and you don't get over it. It's just not. It's not a friendly environment to grow up in."

I talked with four different people who live here at Polaris Junction apartments, which is right next to the venue. I wanted to know- just how loud is it? So, I asked everyone I talked with to compare the noise to something familiar. They told me the noise is no louder than a motorcycle going by and that it doesn't drown out their tv.

"It could have been planned better, but that's too late now it could've faced the academy. Just not a good situation to live in and not only that you anticipate is coming every weekend."

Another couple of people told me they moved here specifically so they could hear the music. They say parking and traffic can be an issue though. Many neighbors say they'd like a heads-up when fireworks are going to be part of the show. Still, the city has received more than 650 complaints through its GO COS app.

At city council Tuesday, members say they will be listening as they begin to explore what steps, if any, the city can take to address their complaints. People tell us they will be voicing their opinions about the venue during public comment at Tuesday's city council meeting. That's happening at city hall at 10am. We'll keep our eye on the meeting for you.





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers