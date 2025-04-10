Just Between Friends sale is back, offering major savings for local families

If you're tired of spending a fortune on clothes your kids quickly outgrow, you're in luck. The Just Between Friends sale is back at the Colorado Springs Event Center, offering major savings for families through Sunday.

From baby gear and books to shoes, toys, and clothing for infants to teens, shoppers can find items priced between 50 to 90 percent off retail. It’s a popular event for parents looking to save big—and even make a little extra cash by selling their gently used items.

"You're not putting it in a landfill, it's being reused," said Dawn Escarcega, owner of Just Between Friends Colorado Springs. "We call it kind of renting clothes. You sell with us, use that check to buy new things, and you’ve got your kid’s wardrobe."

More than 500 local families are consigning at the event, and each item goes through a quality and safety inspection before hitting the floor. In addition to great deals, the event helps reduce waste and supports community families.

The sale runs through Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Admission is free, but guests are asked to reserve a ticket online. Shoppers can expect even deeper discounts on Saturday and Sunday, including a special 50% off sale.

Location : Colorado Springs Event Center (3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

🗓️ Event Dates & Times

Thursday, April 10 – Opening Day

9:00am–7:00pm – Open to the Public

Friday, April 11 – New Merch + Half Price Presale

9:00am–7:00pm – Open to the Public

Saturday, April 12 – Half Price Sale

9:00am–5:00pm – Open to the Public 🔖 Items without a star on the tag are 50% off!

Sunday, April 13 – 75% Off Sale

9:00am–1:00pm – Open to the Public 🔖 Items with a “D” on the tag are 75% off!

