"It's huge..." Free college fair Monday in Colorado Springs with over one hundred colleges attending

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to let you know about a college fair happening later Monday. Over one hundred colleges from across the counry- including Pikes Peak State, my alma mater. It’s a chane to meet with and learn more from a wide variety of college options.

The 2024 Southern Colorado College Fair kicks off tonight at five-thirty at Coronado High School. That’s on the west side of the springs, and the event should last until seven-thirty.

Students will meet directly with college admission reps and learn more about college life, admissions processes, available majors, scholarships, and financial aid. I spoke with Krista Burke, a counselor at Palmer who is helping put the fair together. She tells me there is something for everyone here.

"I think everyone has their own path and I think there are so many different opportunities out there even if you think college might not be for you right now you might go to this college fair and you might find something that just is inspiring and exciting and that’s really gonna fit the rest of your life."

There’s no cost to attend the college fair today. Talking with Burke, I found out that parking can be tough for this event so they recommend coming early. That’s because they say this event is just so big.

"Three or 45 years later, they come back in they’re in a career field and they’re pumped with where they went and the advice they got and the decisions they made and even if they’ve switched schools because they found something that would be a little bit better fit for them in the long run I think it’s really exciting to see where kids go."





