Is your car ready for possible snow on Monday? See how to check your tires and what to pack inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — With more snow on the way, now is the time to make sure you (and your car) are prepared. I know I'm ready and looking forward to some snow. However you feel about the snow, it's best to be prepared ahead of time.

Check this out; the penny trick tells you if your tires have enough tread to handle the snowy roads. See if you can see Lincoln's head when you put the penny between the grooves. If you can, you need new tires. The tread should cover Lincoln's head.

I wanted to know if our coworkers at News5 are also prepared, so I did some looking around the parking lot.

See this tire above? You can see Lincoln's head, so these clearly need to be replaced soon. I'll be sure to let them know. Most of our coworkers are from here and know what to expect, but not everybody I talked to is used to driving in the snow.

Meteorologist Lauren Brand says "I am originally from Atlanta, Georgia. We don't see a lot of snow out there, so I'm actually not used to having to change my tires... I know that the roads here do kind of put some more and tear on your tires so you have to check that a little bit more regularly here."

On top of winter tires, be sure you have your emergency kit prepared in case you happen to get stranded. Include things like blankets, water, and something to eat. Again, you never know when you could get stuck so it's best to always be prepared.

Another big thing... Visibility is crucial while driving, so be sure to check your wiper fluid and blades. Also, grab an ice scraper- that's essential in Colorado.





