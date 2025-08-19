How you can help victims of domestic and sexual violence in our community, attend Pasta in the Park with TESSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A group that works to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence will be hosting its biggest community fundraiser of the year this upcoming Saturday.

TESSA was established in Colorado Springs in 1977 to curb the high rate of domestic violence calls into the Colorado Springs Police Department. Since the initial effort, TESSA has expanded to become a group working in a variety of areas to include a confidential Safehouse, Victim Advocacy, Counseling and Children’s Programs, a 24/7 Safe Line, and Community Outreach and Education.

Happening at 6:00 p.m., advanced tickets are required and start at $120. You can learn more and purchase them here. Located on the Myron Stratton Home Grounds, attendees will get a chance to listen and celebrate resilience, hope, and the power of community during this year's theme, "A Story in Bloom".

Also, don't forget the many different pasta dishes you will get the chance to sample. At the time of publishing this goal, TESSA was only 36% of the way to its $175,000 fundraising goal.

The money goes directly to impacting lives in our community, according to TESSA, in 2024, they served 17,000 individuals, answered 10,895 Safeline calls, and provided shelter to 462 individuals and their children.

Watch Our Previous Coverage To Learn More About TESSA's Impact In Our Community

