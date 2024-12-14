How veterans can navigate struggles during the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holidays can be a hard time for many of us, especially our veterans in our community here in the Springs.

“You’re not there. So of course, it’s missing your families, not being with your friends. The unknown of what could happen, may happen, what hopefully doesn’t happen. Some of them have fear, some of them have anger," said Glen Cooper, a Purple Heart Recipient.

He tells me about the struggles those who have served or are currently serving facing.

“A lot of it will have to do with who got lost… who did not make it home. And a lot of that is what could I have done differently so they could be here still,” he tells News5.

I also sat down with Damian McCabe, who is the Director of Behavioral Health at UCHealth and the Next Chapter Veteran Suicide Program.

He explains how veterans process the holidays differently from those in other career paths.

“The community sees this as a happy time, as a celebratory time… and veterans are really good at putting on a facade and are really good at putting on a face. So it’s very possible for military and veterans to celebrate without others knowing that behind that facade, they are engaged in remembrance and saddened maybe because of a loss,” said McCabe.

The biggest thing: staying in touch with those close to you.

If you’re asking yourself how you can help make a positive impact on our military community this holiday season, Damian has an idea.

“One of the most enriching things that our community can do is reach out and just acknowledge. Whether it is wishing them a merry or happy holiday and connecting them with their service and the sacrifice they made over the last years, we know that to be one of the most critical factors.”

For information about Next Chapter, click here.

To learn more about the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, click here.

Click here for the Colorado Springs VA's office.

For the veterans crisis line, dial 988 and press "1."

