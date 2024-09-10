Helping our local former military adjust to daily civilian life: Two-day career summit kicks off Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We understand just how many veterans we have in our communities and some of the struggles they go through when transitioning back to normal life. One of those struggles can be finding a new career. With that in mind, we want to bring some resources available to our veterans and their families.

If you're a veteran having trouble getting acclimated to civilian life... You might have found yourself here at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centerbefore. It's one of the organizations that help our local military community throughout the year.

Tuesday and Wednesday, another resource is being made available. Starting Tuesday, Fort Carson will be hosting a two-day summit, called Hiring Our Heroes. It's a chance for people to connect with more than 100 employers and attend career workshops.

Tuesday's events are just for military spouses. Workshops are from nine am until one pm. Then tonight, a networking reception from five pm until seven pm.

Wednesday's events are for service members and veterans. Career workshops are from nine until noon. Then, the hiring fair happens from one pm until four pm.

According to the us department of defense... Two hundred and fifty thousand service members transition to civilian life each year. We talked with one of those veterans. He tells us finding a job and adjusting to life outside the military can be tough.

"I didn't understand that my civilian life would be harder than military life…military life is like hard hours and it's hard and nobody cares. Now I'm out I feel like people do care but they don't have the resources to care. Mt. Carmel has been very helpful with that."

The event is free and open to members of all military branches, Department of Defense civilians, veterans, and family members.

A heads up though - you do need a valid government-issued ID to get on post for the event.





