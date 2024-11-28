Goodwill Colorado Offers Hope and Opportunities for Veterans and the Community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Most people know Goodwill as a thrift store, but it also provides resources for veterans and members of the community.

At Goodwill, people can access jobs, education, and activities for all ages.

Gary Smith is the Chief Mission Officer for Goodwill of Colorado. As a veteran, he shares how he helps others transitioning from military life after going through it himself.

"Sixteen years ago, I was the guy trying to transition out of the military, struggling to explain to employers how my military skills could benefit their organization. It was really hard, and Goodwill was the one that opened that door and listened to me. They gave me a shot, and 16 years later, here I am," he said.

Donna Morgan, a Navy veteran, uses the community resources at Goodwill. She says the Voyagers program has helped her regain confidence and independence.

"It gives you something, you know? I was a homebody. I didn't go anywhere. Then I started getting involved with other stuff, and this place is great. The people here are great. We go on field trips, stop at places, taste the food—that’s always fun. I just enjoy everything about this place," she tells News5.

Gary shares his advice for other veterans navigating the transition process.

"Don't give up. There is so much help out there. Colorado Springs, in general, loves their veterans. Goodwill is an enormous resource for you. Keep knocking—you can do it," he said.

Watch the full story above.





