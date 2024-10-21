'Good time to think about upgrades' We talk with Springs Utilities about Autumn energy-saving rebates

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Even though temperatures took a dip in mid-October, we're still in for another warm, dry week, which means winter isn't here just yet. If you haven't taken steps to prepare your home for the colder weather, there's still some time.

Colorado Springs Utilities says you should get a head start on doing things around your home. Those include blowing out your sprinklers, caulking windows, and adjusting weather stripping on doors. That way you can keep the warm air inside.

We talked with Gabriel Caunt at the Energy Conservation Center. He says it's important to upgrade your equipment every year. That way you can be sure it's running how it should. That includes servicing your furnace and changing your air filters.

Caunt tells me it's important to do these things before it gets cold to avoid an emergency call. "Really now is a good time to start looking at that- sealing up gaps around things, caulk around windows, make sure your weatherstripping is around your doors really it’s preparing for the cold weather ahead of time that’s the key."

After doing some research, I found out more about the rebates being offered this year by Colorado Springs Utilities. This year, they're offering a new rebate for crawl space insulation. That's on top of the rebates they already offer for the furnace and thermostat.

I did some more digging and found a couple more unique tips from Black Hills Energy on how to save this winter. They recommend only running complete loads of laundry and dishes to save water. Also, they say you can skip the drying cycle on your dishwasher to save some energy as well.





