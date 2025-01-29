Watch Now
Seeking Solutions

Free help with filing taxes in Colorado Springs and Fountain at PPLD- Provided by AARP and PPUW VITA

See how to get signed up for free tax help.
See how to get signed up for free tax help with the PPLD in Colorado Springs and Fountain.
FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Tax season has officially kicked off and while you can file those federal taxes, Colorado state taxes will have to wait. I have been talking with the Pikes Peak Library District- they’re hosting a free service here for people to get help filing their taxes.

Last year, they say they helped nearly seventeen hundred people with their taxes. Although the state isn’t ready for returns just yet, that’s no problem. You can still get everything ready.

Free appointments for tax help start Wednesday at the Fountain Library. 21c will also be offering services in February. Plus, the Sand Creek Library will be a new location for tax help this year.

Kim Melchor with PPLD says the service is so popular they had to add that third location. "I think many people can benefit from having a professional look at their taxes. We have certified tax preparation volunteers who can assist them with their tax services."

The help is offered through the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aid and Pikes Peak United Way. It's important to know, you have to have an appointment. There’s no cost. Sign up on the PPLD website.



