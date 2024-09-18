Free car seat safety inspections Wednesday at UC Health Park in Colorado Springs - Laws to change soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A study from the national highway traffic safety administration shows almost half of us parents are installing our kids' car seats incorrectly. So, to get us back on track, several agencies like the Colorado State Patrol are inspecting your car seat for free this week. It's part of child passenger safety week.

I found out Wednesday at UC Health Park, the Colorado Springs Police Department will inspect your child's car seat for free. Officers will be available from ten until four to demonstrate how to install your kiddo's car seat correctly. You do need to register for the event ahead of time.

Taking a closer look- Colorado state law says kids younger than one year old and weighing less than twenty lbs should have a rear-facing safety seat in the back seat only. Once they weigh more than twenty pounds they can be in a forward-facing car seat.

Then, a child can use a booster seat when they are at least four years of age and weigh more than 40 pounds. Experts tell us the safest place for children - always - is to be in the back seat of the car. And to protect children even more, those laws will change in January of next year here in Colorado.

I wanted to know how you feel about car seats. Although my request to join 719 moms on Facebook was denied, I did find some local moms online. They tell me it's all about getting into a good routine.

It's been a while since Sarada Connors used a car seat for her child but remembers when she did. "I never saw a car seat to be annoyed. They may not be the easiest to put in, but at the end of the day, you care for your child more than you care for the time it takes to put in the car seat. One moment inconvenience to have a safe ride is totally worth it."

You can learn more about other free car seat safety inspections around the state with CDOT.





