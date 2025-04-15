First Come, First Serve: Manitou Springs Police offering free handgun locks to residents

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — In an effort to increase firearm safety and prevent crime, the Manitou Springs Police Department is offering free handgun locks to Manitou Springs residents.

The locks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the department will not hold any locks. Residents can pick one up at the Police Department window at 606 Manitou Avenue.

“Secure firearm storage is one of the most effective ways to prevent accidents and unauthorized access,” said Police Chief Bill Otto. “Providing free locks is a simple but important step to help protect our residents.”

For more information, you can contact the department at 719-685-5407.

