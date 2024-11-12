Final vote Tuesday for utility rate increase in Colorado Springs- Your bill impact, plus local reaction

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tuesday, a final vote will take place on the proposed Colorado Springs Utilities base rate increase.

If passed, it means your monthly bill at home in 2029 will be $80 more per month than it is today.

Take a look at this chart. The rate increase goes up each year over the next five years. In 2025, the increase is $14 per month. The next year, the increase is $15 per month and those increases continue.

CSU has laid out to the city council that it needs to add about $3.9 billion dollars in infrastructure over the next 5 years. That way they can reduce greenhouse gas emissions which is required by the state.

I wanted to know your reaction. So, we stopped by a coffee shop. People I talked with tell me they are not thrilled about the increase saying it might be too much for some. Karen Debner says "On the surface, I think it doesn’t sound like a lot but to put it in perspective someone who’s on a fixed income or someone who right now doesn’t have an income struggling anyway $14 can be a lot."

This is the second and final vote on the base rate increase. If approved, the rate increase will take effect on January 1st, 2025.





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County