Exercise is just one way to help battle seasonal depression, Colorado doctors advise

DENVER — Shorter days and reduced sunlight in winter can trigger or worsen depression symptoms, but health experts say simple lifestyle steps can help, especially for people setting New Year’s fitness goals.

“About 25% of people experience at least some symptoms of [seasonal affective disorder],” Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams, a clinical psychologist with HCA HealthONE, said. “It also impacts about 85% of people who experience depression outside of a seasonal pattern and can look like worsening of symptoms during the colder winter months.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams with HCA HealthONE says that exercise is one way to help combat symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

According to Dr. Harned Adams, symptoms of seasonal affective disorder are similar to typical depression: feeling sad or sluggish, changes in appetite and sleep, withdrawing from social activities, and dropping motivation. Shorter daylight hours reduce vitamin D levels, which can affect hormone and neurotransmitter production.

She recommended several options to help combat depressive symptoms. Those dealing with depression can increase their morning light exposure, eat a balanced diet, consider a light-therapy lamp, and check with a health care provider about vitamin D supplementation. Exercise can also be particularly effective.

“Exercise has shown to be just as effective as antidepressant medication for treating depression,” Harned Adams said. “I would encourage people to make small changes rather than try to commit to a massive exercise overhaul.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Mitchell Walker believes the group environment of a gym like Colfax Strong can help people reach their goals.

Mitchell Walker, a trainer at Colfax Strong Strength & Conditioning in Denver, agrees. The most important step for someone trying to implement a new exercise routine is simply stepping foot in the door.

“Start off very small and just celebrate the small wins of showing up consistently throughout the week, enjoying your time within your training session, and things like that,” Walker said. “The simple fact of showing up is a good indicator that you are investing in yourself and working towards something.”

At Colfax Strong, they pride themselves on being a place for everyone. Walker said he's seen how his clients can improve their mental health through exercise, and by hitting the goals they’ve set for themselves.

“When you start to see and feel the changes, we love that,” Walker said. “It’s a representation of our hard work finally paying off. We like to see results. We want to get better. That's how we are as humans.”

Harned Adams and Walker both say that having a support network can be a great way to deal with symptoms of depression. It’s important to find people to discuss common issues with, and hitting goals can be easier as a group.

“When you start to look at other people working out, you draw a little bit of motivation and maybe some inspiration from that as well,” Walker said. “That can really help carry the momentum into you achieving your goals.”