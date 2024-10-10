Erectile dysfunction signals much larger health issue. Here's what to do about it.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a very common condition among adult men. Research indicates that nearly 50% of men encounter it by the age of 50, and this percentage increases by 10% per decade according to the American Urology Association. Therefore, by age 70, nearly 7 out of 10 men experience ED. While ED is not a life-threatening condition, it could be associated with more severe health conditions, such as systemic vascular disease, heart disease, renal failure, prostate cancer, depression, among others.

Kim Shugart sought out treatment nearly 9 years ago for his. He explains, “I'm 63 years old so I am going on my mid-60s. It’s Very normal. In fact, way more men my age have it than don’t.” Shugart actively works to break the stigma around getting help for ED, “Men need to not be ashamed. They need to not be afraid. They need to not feel like they're less of a man they are not.”

A recent study from the National Institute of Health shows men with erectile dysfunction are twice as likely to miss work and are half as productive while at work. The study also illustrates a direct correlation between those with erectile dysfunction to anxiety, depression, stress and relationship problems.

Circulatory issues that cause erectile dysfunction have proven to be an indicator for future heart problems. The National Institute of Health calls it a “hallmark for cardiovascular disease” and links ED to other serious conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

A treatment plan may include lifestyle changes, oral medications, injections, testosterone replacement therapy or more natural remedies. Dillon explains, “One natural remedy we can use is what we call acoustic wave therapy some others call it sound wave therapy basically we do this treatment about 12 times on a patient and it breaks down the organ and creates angiogenesis which is creating new blood vessels and since this is a circulatory problems being created in the organ is going to create some benefit.”





