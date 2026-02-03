El Paso County offers free Property Protection Program to prevent document fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office has a free way for you to protect your property from fraud.

The Property Protection Program is a free resource that notifies property owners when a document is filed in your name or your business name. The notification service helps prevent criminals from creating false documents associated with your property.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schlieker says it's an opportunity to prevent fraud.

"There are individuals out there that are just extremely smart, and they try to take advantage of individuals all the time, but this one here is a program that secures your number one asset," Schlieker said.

The program is free. To sign up, click here and select the Property Protection option. If you have trouble signing up, you can call the County Clerk and Recorder's office or go in person so a representative can walk you through the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

