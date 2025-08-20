Downtown Colorado Springs expands Clean & Safe Program with enhanced security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says it's seen a significant boost in security and hospitality services since the launch of the Clean & Safe Pilot Program.

Starting July 21, the program increased the hours and area covered by private security officers.

Before, two officers patrolled eight hours a day, seven days a week. Now, patrols run 16 hours a day (6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.), Sunday through Wednesday. Four officers patrol 18 hours a day (6:00 a.m. - midnight), Thursday through Saturday, during high visitor days.

The expanded patrol area stretches from Fountain Boulevard (south) to Colorado College (north), and Monument Valley Park (west) to Wahsatch Avenue (east).

Business owners asked that the security officers address issues such as trespassing, "minor disturbances," and people camping/sleeping in doorways.

They say in the first 10 days of the expanded coverage, officers warned 56 people camping on private property to move.

“We’re building a Downtown that is vibrant, secure, and inviting. The Clean & Safe Program represents a powerful collaboration between the public and private sectors to address challenges head-on and create an exceptional experience for everyone in our city’s core.” Pat Rigdon, Director of Downtown Safety & Public Space Management

The Downtown Partnership launched the Downtown Ambassador Program on July 24, which aims to help people connect with business owners and assist visitors.

In the first 18 days, the Downtown Partnership says ambassadors have;



Made 278 business contacts

Assisted 232 visitors

Engaged with 84 people experiencing homelessness

Escorted a lost visitor to the Fine Arts Center

Welcomed the diplomatic liaison between the EU and the United States

Ambassadors work from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

By September 1, the organization says that two full-time outreach workers from Homeward Pikes Peak will join the Ambassador Program to assist people in crisis, working with local agencies to connect people with the necessary resources.

